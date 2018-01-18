11 Maoists arrest by DRG

[India], Jan 18 (ANI): 11 Maoists were arrested by District Reserve Guard (DRG) from Sukma's Kistaram Maraiguda area in Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

"There was an IED blast near Tumripara under Fulbhagadi Police Station in which a DRG soldier sustained injuries," SP Sukma Abhishek Meena said.

These Maoists were arrested during the search operation and now all were sent to jail.

Arrested Maoists were involved in setting 27 vehicles on fire, firing upon the soldiers in Kasalpad and Dharmpeta bridge blast. (ANI)