[India], June 27 (ANI): A case was registered after 11 people from two families went missing from Kasargod district here.

An investigation is underway to ascertain whether the missing persons have travelled to Islamic State (IS) territory.

The eleven people, including children, are missing from June 15.

Two years ago, a group of people went missing from Kasargod district and were suspected to join the ISIS.

