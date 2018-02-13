11 out of all 31 CMs face criminal cases; Maharashtra's Devendra Fadnavis tops list

New Delhi: Around 35 per cent chief ministers in India have criminal cases against them and 81 per cent of them are crorepatis, according to a report released on Monday.

The Association for Democratic Reforms and National Election Watch have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of current chief ministers in state assemblies and Union territories across the nation.

These were the latest affidavits filed prior to their contesting the elections. The status of these cases may have since changed.

"Out of the all 31 chief ministers analysed from state assemblies and Union territories, 11 (35 per cent) chief ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves," the Association for Democratic Reforms report noted. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis tops the list of CMs with most criminal cases. Some of the charges against Fadnavis include serious charges such as "abetment of such assault, if the assault is committed", "voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means", being part of an unlawful assembly, rioting, voluntarily causing hurt and wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent. Further, 26 per cent CMs have declared serious criminal cases, including those related to murder, attempt to murder, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, criminal intimidation, among others. As many as 25 CMs, or 81 per cent , are crorepatis, with two of them having assets to the tune of over Rs 100 crore. The average assets of CMs are worth Rs 16.18 crore. According to the report, Andhra Pradesh's Chandrababu Naidu is the richest chief minister with declared assets worth over Rs 177 crore, followed by Arunanchal Pradesh's Pema Khandu (over Rs 129 crore) and Amarinder Singh of Punjab (over Rs 48 crore). The CM with the lowest declared asset is Tripura's Manik Sarkar with assets worth Rs 27 lakh, followed by West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee (over Rs 30 lakh) and Jammu and Kashmir's Mehbooba Mufti (Rs 56 lakh). In terms of educational qualification, 10 per cent of 31 chief ministers are 12th pass, 39 per cent graduate, 32 per cent graduate professional, 16 per cent post graduate and 3 per cent have doctorates.