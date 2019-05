[India], May 28 (ANI): Eleven police personnel who suffered injuries in an IED blast in Saraikela during a joint operation of CoBRA and Jharkhand police in the wee hours of Tuesday have been airlifted to Ranchi and admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred when the troops of 209 CoBRA battalion of CRPF and Jharkhand police were out on a special joint operation.

Among the injured, 8 personnel are of CoBRA while 3 are of Jharkhand Police.

Further, details are awaited. (ANI).