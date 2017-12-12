  1. Sify.com
  4. 11 Sikkim communities meet minister, seek ST status

New Delhi: Eleven communities residing in Sikkim on Tuesday met Minister of State for the Development Of North Eastern Region, Jitendra Singh, demanding they be given the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and also representation in the state assembly, reservations in jobs and exemption from income tax.

The communities include Rai, Mangar, Gurung, Thami, Bhujel, Jogi, Sanyasi, Giri, Newar, Khas (Bhawn and Chettri) and Dewan (Yakha).

"They also gave a presentation on the history, geography and other matters related to the state of Sikkim and their communities in particular," said a Development Of North Eastern Region Ministry statement.

According to the Ministry, Singh informed the community that the memorandum submitted by them will be taken up with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.



