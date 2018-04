[India], Apr. 26 (ANI): At least 11 school students were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a passenger train at an unmanned crossing.

The incident took place on Thursday early morning in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar.

All students are said to be from Divine Public School.

A total of 20 students were travelling in the vehicle. The remaining, who suffered injuries were immediately shifted to the nearby hospital for further treatment.

More details are awaited. (ANI)