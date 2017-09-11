11-year-old girl made to stand inside boys' toilet as punishment in Hyderabad school

Hyderabad: With too many unpleasant incidents happening in schools, another shocking incident has come to light in which an 11-year-old girl was made to stand inside the boys' toilet as a punishment for not wearing proper uniform.





Speaking to ANI, the victim said, "When I was walking up to my class room; my PT teacher stopped me and enquired about my uniform. I told the truth that my mother washed it so I could not wear the uniform. I also tried to explain that my parents have written a note in my school diary for the excuse. But she did not listen to me and continued to shout. She later pulled me to the boys' toilet and made me stand there."



"Std. IV students saw me and laughed. After sometime, my PT teacher allowed me to go back to the class and asked to not repeat the mistake. Later, she discussed the matter with other teachers too. I have decided that I won't go back to the school," she added.

Following the incident, several child rights activists have demanded to register a case against the school under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.