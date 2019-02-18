110 feet-tall national flag hoisted at Raipur rail station

[India], Feb 18 (ANI): A 110-feet National Flag was hoisted at Raipur railway station in Chhattisgarh on Monday as a tribute to 40 soldiers martyred in last week's terror attack at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.

The ceremony was attended by Raipur MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ramesh Bias along with party cadres.

The event witnessed a huge crowd amid heavy deployment of police force.

On August 15 when India celebrated 72nd Independence day, a 1,100-feet tri-colour was unfurled at Surat in Gujarat.

(ANI)