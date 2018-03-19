1100 couples tie knot in mass wedding in Chhattisgarh

[India], Mar 19 (ANI): A mass marriage ceremony was organised in Bastar's Jagdalpur on Sunday.

As many as 1100 couples tied the knot at the ceremony organised under the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Kanya Vivah yojana.

Out of 1100 couples, 11 couples were of the Christian community. The wedding for the rest were performed as per the Hindu rituals.

On behalf of the government, several arrangements were made for the bride and groom and each pair was given 15,000 household items as gift.

Chief Minister Raman Singh also graced the occasion and gave his blessings to the newly-weds. (ANI)