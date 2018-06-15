115 J-K prisoners get Eidi, to be released for celebration

[India] June 15 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered the release of 115 prisoners in view of Eid ul-Fitr.

The prisoners will be released from various jails of the hilly state.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had directed the release of all those prisoners found not involved in serious crimes so that they can celebrate Eid with their families.

Eid ul-Fitr, an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide, marking the end of fasting month of Ramzan.

The festival is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of Islamic lunar calendar.

The festival is marked with feasts and the meeting of families, relatives, and friends, where they exchange greetings and gifts with each other. India will celebrate the festival on June 16. (ANI)