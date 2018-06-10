11500 cases of drunk driving registered in Hyderabad

{India], June 10 (ANI): In spite of several awareness campaigns and special drives, Hyderabad has registered at least 11500 cases of drunk driving until May 31 this year.

Additional Commissioner, Traffic, Anil Kumar said, "Out of 11500 cases, 2100 cases have been sent to jail by the honorable court and remaining persons were been fined."

He added, "We will continue to conduct programmes and launch several drives to create awareness among people about drunk driving, After launching of our special drive, number of accidents on road have come down."

He said, "Although the police is giving instructions and launching campaigns against drinking and driving, the public still continuing to repeat the mistake." (ANI)