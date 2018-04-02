11th World Autism Awareness Day: How 'Light it up Blue' can bring awareness

New Delhi: The 11th World Autism Awareness Day is being observed across the world in order to raise awareness about autism, a development disorder of children, characterized by impaired communication, excessive rigidity, and emotional detachment.

It was designated by the United Nations General Assembly resolution "62/139. World Autism Acceptance Day", passed in council on 1 November 2007, and adopted on 18 December 2007.

The Autistic disorder is believed to occur at the rate of 8 cases per 10000 children (0.008%) and occurs before three years of age. It is four to five times more common in boys than girls.

When we use the reasons one of the main factors is genetic factors around 4 to 5 genes are involved. studies says that chromosomes 7,2,4,15 and 19 are likely contributed to bases of Autism Biological factors like mental retardation and seizers are also seen. Symptoms to identify are qualitative impairment in social interaction like lack of social smile, poor eye contact, no much attachment with parents, sibling, and teachers. Shows extreme anxiety when they daily routine disrupted. They will be skilled in spatial task. They lack of theory of mind that is unable to understand others feelings.Disturbance in communication are seen with toys and objects are often manipulated features. The activities and play of these children are often repetitive, rigid and monotonous. Light it up Blue On April 2, the world will turn blue in honor of World Autism Awareness Day. As part of the Light it Up Blue, a campaign spearheaded by the autism community that aims to foster understanding and acceptance for those with autism, supporters are encouraged to wear blue clothing and post to social media using the hashtag #LightItUpBlue to raise awareness. In addition, landmarks around the world will turn blue in support of the cause. Niagara Falls, the United Nations, the Empire State Building, the White House and state government buildings are just a few of the landmarks to glow blue on April 2 in years past.