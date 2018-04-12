12 dead in Rajasthan rainstorm

[India], Apr 12 (ANI): At least 12 people died in Eastern Rajasthan after a rainstorm hit the region on Wednesday night.

Seven people died in Dholpur, while five others died in Bharatpur.

Train movement was also affected on the Agra-Dholpur railway line due to the heavy rain.

Parts of Dholpur suffered waterlogging as well, thus, disrupting normal life.

Of late, rain and storms hit the northern belt of the country as pre-monsoon conditions set in. The Indian Meteorological Department had forecasted the possibility of rain or thunderstorm or duststorm in Eastern Rajasthan for Wednesday.

As per the forecast, the harsh weather conditions will continue till Friday. (ANI)