12 killed in West Bengal panchayat poll violence

[India] May 14 (ANI): Violence marred the West Bengal panchayat elections on Monday as at least 12 people were killed.

Talking to reporters, West Bengal Director General of Police Surajit Kar Purkayastha said, "Twelve people have died in panchayat poll violence. Identity of six more is yet to be ascertained."

He added that three police personnel were also injured in the violence.

Earlier, the Left Parties staged protest outside the State Election Commission against the incidents of violence, during ongoing panchayat elections in the state.

Members of Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI-M], Revolutionary Socialist Party and other parties of the Left Front took part in the protest. Talking to media, CPI-M leader Biman Bose said, "Election has turned into a commotion because no rules were followed. Police could not strengthen the security. That is why we have come here to speak to the Election Commission to find a solution." The much-awaited West Bengal panchayat polls began at 7 a.m. on Monday. A voter turnout of 72.5 percent was recorded at the end of the polling at 5 p.m. (ANI)