12 Maoists arrested in Chhattisgarh

Sukma [Chhattisgarh]: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday arrested 12 involved in the Kistaram mine protected vehicle (MPV) attack in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

They have been identified as Madkam Joga, Madwi Hunga, Komram Ramu, Podiam Nanda, Madwi Dula, Madwi Singa, Madkam Nanda, Podiam Pandu, Sodi Deva, Madkam Joga, Madwi Joga, Madkam Hidma.

On 13 March, these Maoists carried out an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Kistaram area of the district, which claimed the lives of nine CRPF personnel and injured several others.

Last week, one Naxal was killed and two CRPF personnel were injured after the former triggered 11 landmine blasts in Sukma's Kondasawali area.