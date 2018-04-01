12 terrorists, three soldiers, four civilians killed in Kashmir gunfight

[Jammu and Kashmir] [India], Apr. 1 (ANI): At least 12 terrorists and three soldiers were among 20 people killed in three separate gunfights in the Kashmir Valley on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) S.P. Vaid informed the encounter has been concluded.

"Encounter concluded. One more terrorist body recovered from Shopian encounter site. In all 12 terrorists neutralised (one more being ascertained), 3 soldiers martyred and 1 terrorist caught alive. It's unfortunate that stone pelting around encounter site cost 4 civilian deaths," he said.

Three separate encounters took place in the valley -- one in Anantnag during the night and two on Sunday morning in Dragad and Kachdoora villages. As many as 25 others were injured in the encounters. Earlier in the day, Commander of the Army's Srinagar-based 15 Corps Lieutenant General AK Bhatt said two terrorists responsible for killing Indian Army Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz when he was visiting his family on a holiday had been eliminated in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. Addressing a joint media briefing with Bhatt, Jammu and Kashmir police chief S P Vaid said this is one of the biggest counter-offensives in recent times against terror groups operating in the Kashmir Valley. Authorities have ordered the closure of all schools and colleges in the valley on Monday as a precautionary measure. (ANI)