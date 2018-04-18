12-year-old mentally challenged girl raped in Delhi

New Delhi: A 12-year-old mentally challenged girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in outer Delhi's Rohini, police said on Tuesday.

The accused also made a video of the act and circulated it, they said.

The man who raped her was arrested and two others who shot the video have been detained.

The accused took the girl along with him to his house where he called the two others for shooting the video, they added.

They threatened the girl with dire consequences if she reported the matter.

On Saturday, her mother received the video of the alleged act and informed the police. The video was also circulated to others, they added.