1273 people 'fined' for public smoking

[India], Jan 10 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Wednesday imposed a fine on 1273 people till 8 pm at various locations across the national capital for smoking in public places under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

As a part of its four-day drive against smoking in public, a team of South East District police today raided areas like Nehru Place and Lajpat Nagar market and slapped a fine of Rs 200 on those caught smoking in public areas.

As per the COTPA 2003, smoking in public places is banned.

The COTPA also bans all forms of advertising and promotion of tobacco products. The sale to or by minors and within 100 yards of educational institutes is also prohibited. The DCP, south Delhi also took to Twitter and said, "11.3%smokers enjoy while othr 88.7% Non-Smokers suffer passive smoking. Exemplary work in enforcement of #COTPA 2 make change in public behaviour,2743 #smokers wr #challaned 4 smoking in public place by #SouthDistrict @DelhiPolice during 4days #DriveAgainstTobacco @sambandhhealth". (ANI)