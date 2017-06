[India] June 29,(ANI) : Fourteen Amarnath pilgrims were injured on Thursday when a bus carrying them collided with a truck.

The incident happened at Jammu-Pathankot National Highway near Lakhanpur in Kathua district.

All the injured are being treated at the Kathua District Hospital. All the passengers aboard the bus were from Uttar Pradesh.

The first batch of Amarnath pilgrims reached Baltal base camp in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. (ANI)