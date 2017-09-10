13 special courts to be set up for women related cases: Chandrababu Naidu

[India], September 10 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu recently held a state cabinet meeting at the secretariat and gave a nod to a slew of decisions, like setting up thirteen special courts for women-related cases and revision of liquor rates.

The meeting, which was headed by the Chief Minister yesterday, prolonged for almost five hours making major decisions for the state, like:

-Introduction of thirteen special courts that will be set up to resolve women related cases soon.

-The 'Jala Siriki Haarati' programme should be held on September 6, 7 and 8 of every year. Also, 'Eruvaaka', 'Vanam-Manam' and 'Jala Siriki Haarati' should be officially celebrated every year.

-A three member committee should be constituted to identify bogus agricultural colleges and stern action will be taken.

-Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs) in tribal areas will be on the run. Also, the PHCs will be given adequate manpower for all help and support.

-Development contract of 'green field - no frills' airport will be built under Public Private Partnership (PPP) at Dagadarthi in Nellore district to be given to M/S SCL turbo consortium. The airport will be built with a minimum expenditure of Rs. 368.38 cr. Already, 1352 acres of land is identified for the airport.

-As many as 148 posts will be created/restored/upgraded in different departments in state government. This will cost Rs. 10.40 cr per annum to the exchequer.

-State Industrial Corridor Development Act Bill 2017 that will be introduced in next assembly session is approved.

- Recommendations of Group of Ministers to financially help the three co-operative sugar factories that are insolvent are approved.

-Money should be paid from the Rs. 2000 cr loan taken by Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) for infrastructure development of Kiya motors.

-One hundred and ten acres of land to be allotted to Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MiDhaNi) at Bodduvaripalem in Nellore district at Rs. four lakhs per acre. MiDhaNi will set up Aluminum alloy plant with Rs. 1,104 cr investment in first phase and Rs. 2,878 cr in second phase.

-One hundred acres of land to be allotted to M/S Trimag Alloys Private Limited in Kopparti village of Kadapa district to set up Magnesium alloys and Ferro Silicon Factory. The company will invest Rs. 180 crs in first phase and Rs. 480 cr in second phase.

-10.77 acres of land will be allocated to Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) at free of cost for setting a floriculture research center in Vemagiri village of East Godavari district.

-Finally, the liquor rates will be revised for the first time after 2012, based on Justice Ramanujam committee's recommendations. The government accepted to increase the prices, but at 25 percent lesser than what the committee recommended.

Minister for Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Kaluva Srinivasulu announced the details of the meeting. (ANI)