13-year-old hangs self in Hyderabad

[India], Feb. 20 (ANI): A 13-year-old girl on Tuesday allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Telangana's Hyderabad.

The girl was studying in standard eight but had discontinued from school.

The reason for the suicide is not yet known.

According to Amberpet, Circle Inspector, Anand, "A 13-year old girl committed suicide by hanging herself when she was alone in her residence. Her parents in the morning left for work and returned around 3:00 pm to find their daughter dead."

"They had to break the door open when no response came from inside. After rushing in they found their daughter hanging from a ceiling fan," he added. The body has been sent to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. A case has also been registered under section 174 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and further probe is on. (ANI)