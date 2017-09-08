13-year-old rape victim undergoes cesarean operation

[India], September 8 (ANI): A group of doctors at the Sir Jamshedjee Jeejeebhoy on Friday conducted cesarean operation on the 13-year-old rape victim.

The Supreme Court earlier this week allowed the rape victim to terminate her 31-week-old pregnancy.

The girl has given birth to a premature boy child weighing 1.8 kg.

Doctors said that mother and child both are safe and normal.

Chile is kept in a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) as it is premature.

On September 6, the Supreme Court allowed the 13-year-old rape victim to terminate her 31 week old pregnancy.

The apex court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Justices A. M. Khanwilkar and Justices Amitava Roy, passed the order for terminating the pregnancy. While pronouncing the ruling, CJI Misra said that keeping in mind the age of the petitioner and the trauma she faced, the court is allowing her to terminate her pregnancy. (ANI)