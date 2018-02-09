131 couple tie the knot in mass wedding ceremony in UP

[India], Feb. 09 (ANI): A total of 131 couples, including 46 Muslim couples, tied the knot in a mass wedding ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district on February 9.

The wedding ceremony was held at the district's Thakurdwara village, where a common pandal was set up for both Hindu and Muslim couples.

The ceremony was organised under Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, an initiative by the Uttar Pradesh state government to assist the weddings of the underprivileged.

Each newly-wed couple also received a cash amount of Rs. 20,000 in form of their wedding gift by the state government. (ANI)