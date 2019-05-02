14 AAP MLAs want to leave the party: Vijay Goel

[India] May 2, (ANI): Union minister and Delhi BJP leader Vijay Goel on Thursday said that 14 AAP MLAs want to leave the party as the party has gone astray from its objectives.

He was replying to the allegations made by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who had alleged on Wednesday that the BJP is trying to buy AAP MLAs.

"In the past three days, seven of our MLAs have told us that BJP has approached them and has offered Rs 10 crore each to buy them. They want to break our MLAs, this doesn't suit Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Arvind Kejriwal had said.

Asserting that the BJP does not need to buy AAP MLAs, Goel said, "14 AAP MLAs want to leave the party because the party has gone astray from its objectives but the BJP does not need to buy these MLAs. Allegations of the BJP offering Rs. 10 crores are false." Citing the exit of leaders from Aam Aadmi Party in the past Goel said, "Prashant Bhushan, Yogendra Yadav, Shazia Ilmi and many others left the party saying they are feeling stifled in the party. The party which had come to fight corruption started resorting to corrupt practices." All 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi are going to polls in a single phase on May 12. General elections in the country are scheduled to be held in seven phases starting from April 11 and ending on May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23. (ANI)