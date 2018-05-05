14 arrested for gang rape and murder of minor in Jharkhand

New Delhi: 14 people have been arrested over the gang rape and murder of a minor in Jharkhand.

A 16-year-old girl in Jharkhand was burnt alive inside her home in Jharkhand on Friday, allegedly by men who had gang-raped her Thursday night.

The incident took place in the Naxal-affected Chatra district of the state.

The girl's family says the four men, allegedly drunk, kidnapped her from her house when everyone was away at a wedding. The men allegedly took her to a deserted spot and raped her.

The horrific incident emerges at a time there is public anger over child rapes this year, beginning with the kidnapping, rape, torture and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir. The government recently put out an executive order to change the law and bring in the death penalty for child rapists.