14 dead in Assam as flood fury continues

June 18 (ANI): At least 14 people have lost their lives in flash floods and rainfall-induced landslides in Assam's Hailakandi and Hojai districts.

The devastating floods, heavy rains and landslides have created havoc in several northeastern states in the past week, claiming many lives in Assam, Tripura and Manipur.

According to media reports, a population of 5, 48,983 in the districts of Nagaon, Hojai, Golaghat, Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj have been affected by the flood.

Karimganj district is the worst hit with the Kushiara, Barak and Longai rivers maintaining a rising trend. Yesterday, a total of eight tons relief material was provided in the flood-affected areas of Tripura's Kailashahar and Assam's Hailakandi area by the Indian Air Force. According to the Central Water Commission, the water level of river Brahmaputra is increasing by 4-5 cms per hour and will soon touch the danger level in the next 2-3days. The power supply has been also affected in many areas. Educational institutes and government offices also remained closed in many districts. In lieu of excessive flooding, over one lakh displaced people have taken shelter at temporary relief camps. Around 430 people have been evacuated from Irong, Maibam, Uchiwa, Arapati, Kiyamgei, Achanbigai and Mongjam villages of Thoubal, Imphal East and Imphal West District of Manipur earlier this week. The Army has also rescued more than 950 people from Kailashahar, Indiranagar, Fatikroy, Santail, Kumarghat in Tripura. Over 2000 people are living in relief camps at Kailashahar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while chairing the fourth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog, assured the Chief Ministers from flood-affected states that the Centre would provide all assistance to them. (ANI)