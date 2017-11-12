14 killed, 9 missing in Andhra boat tragedy

Vijayawada: At least fourteen tourists, including six women and two children, were killed and nine others missing as a boat capsized in Krishna river near this city in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district on Sunday, officials said.

The incident occurred at Ibrahimpatnam Ferry Ghat. There were 38 tourists on boat belonging to a private operator and coming to Pavitra Sangam at Ibrahimpatnam from Bhavani Island. Overload is suspected to be the cause of the accident.

A total of 15 people were rescued with the help of locals.

National Disaster Response Force personnel joined divers in the rescue operations, but these were hampered with the sunset. The incident occurred around 5:20 PM when the tourists, most of them hailing from Ongole town in Prakasam district, were coming to Pavitra Sangam for religious rituals. Survivors said they boarded the private boat as the boats of the Tourism Department were not available. Tourism Minister Akhila Priya ordered probe into the incident. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed shock over the accident and directed Director General Police Sambasiva Rao to rush to the scene and supervise rescue operations.