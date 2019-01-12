1400 Yaba drug tablets seized from Rohingyas

[India], Jan 12 (ANI): 1400 tablets of banned Yaba Drugs have been seized from the alleged possession of two Rohingyas, police said on Friday.

Mahesh M Bhagwat, Commissioner of police, Rachakonda Commissionerate, Speaking to ANI said, "Today in the morning we got specific information that two Myanmar nationals (Rohingyas) are selling banned drugs. Based on the info the police staff of Balapur conducted searches and two accused persons by name Abibus Rehman and Mohd Rahim were apprehended. From their possession around 1400 tablets of banned drug by name Yaba drug which is also known as mad drug has been seized."

"This drug is mainly imported from Thailand and Myanmar countries. We have also seized an Aadhaar card from Mohd Raheem with Uttar Pradesh address. We are investigating the matter further. The total worth of the seizure is more than two lakhs. In Hyderabad this is the first time we have come across such incident," he added. A case has been filed under Sections 8 (c) Read With 20 (i) A of NDPS Act 1985 and 199, 200, 420 IPC on the accused persons. The police is further investigating as to from where the accused persons have purchased this drug. They were allegedly selling each tablet for around Rs. 150. Yaba drug is a mix of chemical substances like Cathine and Methamphetamine which is a narcotic drug and banned in India. (ANI)