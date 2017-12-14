14,460 bunkers to be constructed along the International Border (IB), LoC

[India], Dec. 14 (ANI): The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh on Thursday met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed with him the various aspects related to the construction of bunkers along the International Border (IB) and LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

He thanked the Home Minister for issuing orders allocating Central funds for construction of 13,029 Individual bunkers with capacity of 8 persons each and 1,431 Community bunkers with capacity of 40 persons each, to begin with.

Jitendra Singh requested the Home Minister that, if feasible, the construction of bunkers should be carried out directly by a Central Agency like CPWD or NBCC for better monitoring and expediting the entire work. He also thanked the Home Minister for having approved yesterday the long pending issue of reimbursement of compensation to be paid by the Jammu and Kashmir Government to the victims of cross-border firing as well as crop losses, livestock losses, damage to houses, etc. Recalling the past sequence of events, Jitendra Singh said that the construction of bunkers has been a long standing demand. He said that the present Government took cognizance of the demand and moved forward on it. Not only this, he said, initially the plan was to construct only the Community bunkers, however on a demand from certain sections for construction of Individual bunkers, the Union Home Ministry decided to fund a combination of both Community bunkers as well as Individual bunkers, as and where feasible. Jitendra Singh said that the Union Home Ministry has responded to border area demands with great sensitivity and expressed hope that other issues like compensation for the land acquired, etc. will also be addressed in due course of time. (ANI)