14th Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly dissolved

[India], May 25 (ANI): The 14th Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly was dissolved on Saturday after the notification in this regard was issued by Governor ESL Narasimhan.

The notification states: "In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (2) (b) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, ESL Narasimhan, Governor of Andhra Pradesh, on the advice of the Council of Ministers, hereby dissolve the fourteenth legislative assembly with immediate effect."

Earlier today, YSRCP chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy was unanimously elected the legislature party leader by the party MLAs, paving his way to take over as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. He is likely to take the oath on May 30.

The YSRCP has got an absolute majority in 175-member strong Assembly, ousting N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from power in the state. YSRCP finished the tally by winning 151 seats out of 175, whereas TDP's strength was drastically reduced from 102 in the 2014 Assembly elections to a mere 23. YSRCP polled 49.9 per cent votes, while TDP got a 39.2 per cent vote share. One seat went to the Jana Sena Party led by actor-turn politician Pawan Kalyan. Chief Minister Naidu submitted his resignation to Governor Narasimhan on Thursday after his lost the polls. YRCP also bagged 22 Lok Sabha seats out of 25 in the state, while the TDP could get only three seats. (ANI)