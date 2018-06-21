15 of a family die in MP road accident

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Fifteen of a family, including eight women, were killed early on Thursday when a jeep collided with a tractor in Morena district, police said.

Morena Superintendent of Police Amit Singh told IANS that the family of 20 left Gwalior to attend a relative's funeral. "Their jeep collided with the sand-laden truck on Ambah road in which 12 people died on the spot."

Three more died in a hospital later. Of the five injured, two are critical.

According to police, the truck was carrying illegally mined sand and the driver was accelerating to avoid being caught. He lost control over the vehicle and hit the jeep.

The jeep was so badly mangled that it took a lot of time to extricate the bodies. The truck driver fled the spot.