150 percent hike for Grade A players proposed by Kohli, Kumble

[India], May 21 (ANI): India cricket team coach Anil Kumble and skipper Virat Kohli have demanded a 150 percent hike for Grade A players, who have contracts with the BCCI, and a 50 percent hike for the support staff.

Kumble presented a detailed proposal at the meeting held with the Committee of Administrators (CoA), along with the BCCI office-bearers -- CEO Rahul Johri, joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhary, in Hyderabad. However, the skipper interacted with them via Skype.

According to BCCI sources, Kumble has also asked for a 25 percent fee hike for himself. He is currently earning approx. Rs. 6.25 crore. Besides this, Kumble has also proposed to create new different teams for different formats, which would be awarded different contracts according to their grades. Group A would consist of Test regulars - M.S. Dhoni as an exception - he will not be demoted Group B would consist of regular ODI players and occasional Test match players. Group C would contain players, who will be regarded as T20 specialists. With the proposal, the ball is now in the BCCI 's court. The officer beaers will now have to file a report, which would then be forwarded to the CoA for the final call. (ANI)