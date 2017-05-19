15,000 pilgrims stranded at Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway

[India], May 19 (ANI): At as many 15,000 people were left stranded after a landslide occurred near Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway.

The Highway has been closed, following which the BRO officials said that the efforts to clear the boulders were on war footing and the path would be open by 12 p.m. tomorrow.

District Magistrate Ashish Josh and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) have reached the spot and are monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, the pilgrims are being facilitated at Joshimath, Karnaprayag, Pipalkoti, Govindghat and Badrinath.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has instructed Secretary Amit Negi to constantly monitor the situation. He said that the situation would be brought under control and assured the passengers that the Chaar Dhaam yatra would go smoothly. (ANI)