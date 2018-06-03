158 Jet Airways passenger stranded at Mumbai Airport

[India], Jun 3 (ANI): Around 158 passengers of Jet Airways 9W-2314 Mumbai-Ahmedabad are stranded at Mumbai Airport on Sunday.

According to the passengers waiting at the airport, the onboard staff had informed them that Ahmedabad Airport is closed; however, later a Jet Airways official told ANI that the aircraft is facing a technical fault.

"It is true that a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has been issued for runway maintenance work from 10 am to 3 pm but Jet Airways had been permitted for landing however later it was found that the aircraft has a technical fault," he said. (ANI)