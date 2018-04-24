15th finance commission to evaluate and improve Assam

[India] Apr 24 (ANI): The 15th Finance Commission, which is about to be hosted in Assam from April 25 to 27, would evaluate the state's socio-economic challenges and understands the efforts of the state government to tackle these.

The commission will be led by the chairman N.K.Singh, members - Shaktikanta Das, Dr. Anoop Singh, Dr. Ashok Lahiri, Dr. Ramesh Chand and secretary Arvind Mehta along with other officials.

Recently, Assam made strides in growth and socio-economic development, transcending its geographical and historical challenges.

"However, there are significant opportunities for accelerating the momentum in the State's health, educational and economic outcomes. Demographic diversities give rise to myriad socio-cultural conditions and contingencies offering developmental challenges of various forms. Notwithstanding recent growth spurt, endemic structural issues need to be addressed in a time-bound manner," read the official release. According to a 2011 census, about 50 percent of the total workforce still depends on agriculture. Even though the state is rich in terms of oil, gas and other natural resources, industrialisation and urbanisation remain limited. The state has a per capita income of INR 67,620 which was lower than all India average of INR 1,03,870. During the event ways of and means to enhance the income would be taken into consideration. Talking about the state's challenges, the release mentioned that the state has a Mortality Rate (IMR) of 47 per 1,000 live births which is higher than the all-India average (37 per 1,000 live births). "Maternal Mortality Rate is also much higher than the National Average. Life expectancy is only 64.7 years which is lower than the all-India average (68.3 years). The literacy rate of Assam was 72.2 percent against an all-India percentage of 73. Decadal population growth (16.93 percent) of the State was lower than that of the country (17.64 percent)," read the official release. The Finance Commission will make an in-depth study of the recent developments in order to lay out a path for means and ways of furthering economic growth and development of Assam in the near future.(ANI)