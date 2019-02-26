16 injured after truck rams into DTC bus

[India], Feb 26 (ANI): At least 15 passengers and a DTC bus driver sustained injuries after a truck rammed into it at ITO area in Delhi.

The accident took place in the wee hours of Tuesday when the bus was travelling to Uttam Nagar from Anand Vihar.

According to eyewitnesses and conductor of the bus, the truck, which was moving on the wrong side of the road, rammed into the bus as soon as it crossed ITO flyover.

The bus driver and other injured passengers were immediately shifted to a hospital. The condition of the driver is said to be critical.

More details are awaited. (ANI)