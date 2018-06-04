16 injured in grenade attack in J-K's Shopian

Srinagar: At least 16 people, including four policemen, were injured in a grenade attack in a busy market area in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.

Terrorists hurled a grenade on security forces in Shopian town, resulting in injuries to at least nine civilians and three cops, a police official said.

He said the area has been cordoned off and searches started to nab the attackers.

The incident comes a week after three army personnel were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Shopian district on May 29.

The blast occurred between Sugan and Chillipora area of Shopian district. (ANI)