16 injured in Kolkata metro fire

[India], Dec 27 (ANI): 16 people were injured in the Kolkata metro fire that broke out on Thursday evening.

Sharing details of the incident, Aparajita Rai, Additional Deputy Commissioner said, "There are no casualties, 16 people have been injured, all of them have been taken to SSKM Medical College. It was an accident; there was a small spark in the front portion of the metro."

The incident took place between Rabindra Sadan and Maidan metro stations.

The fire was doused with help of fire hydrants by the metro staff. West Bengal Fire Service and Kolkata Police Disaster Management are present at the spot. (ANI)