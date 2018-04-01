16 people rescued after Rajasthan dam breach

[India] April 1 (ANI): The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Sunday evacuated 16 people, who were trapped after a breach in Malsisar Dam inundated farmlands and houses in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district.

"Disaster relief teams have reached the spot and immediate action and measures are being taken. The cause of dam breach will be investigated by the concerned department," said state Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria.

The Malsisar dam, an 11 meter deep reservoir tank with a capacity to hold 1.5 million cubic liters breached on March 31 and thereby inundating several farmlands and houses around it.

There was panic amongst the people as 60 to 70 houses were inundated due to the breach. No casualties have been reported till now.(ANI)