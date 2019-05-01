16 security personnel killed as Naxals trigger IED blasts in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

[India], May 1 (ANI): At least 15 security personnel and a driver were killed in an IED blast in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on Wednesday.

The Naxals triggered an improvised explosive device (IED) to blow up a police vehicle, which was carrying 16 security personnel from the Kurkheda Quick Response Team of Gadchiroli police. The blast took place between Jamborkheda and Lendhari, according to local police.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to strongly condemn the attack.

"Strongly condemn the despicable attack on our security personnel in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. I salute all the brave personnel. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten. My thoughts and solidarity are with the bereaved families. The perpetrators of such violence will not be spared," PM Modi said. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis gave details of the incident in his post on Twitter. "Anguished to know that our 16 police personnel from Gadchiroli C-60 force got martyred in a cowardly attack by Naxals today. My thoughts and prayers are with the martyrs' families. I'm in touch with DGP and Gadchiroli SP," Fadnavis tweeted. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh called the attack on the Maharashtra Police personnel as "an act of cowardice and desperation". "We are extremely proud of the valour of our police personnel. Their supreme sacrifice while serving the nation will not go in vain. My deepest condolences to their families," Singh tweeted. He also said that he had spoken to chief minister Fadnavis and was providing all assistance needed by the state government. "Ministry of Home Affairs is in constant touch with the state administration," Singh said in another tweet. Earlier today, Naxals allegedly set ablaze 27 machines and vehicles at a road construction site in Kurkheda of Gadchiroli district. On April 11, an encounter broke out between CRPF personnel and Naxals in the Naxal affected district of Gadchiroli. (ANI)