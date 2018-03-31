16-year-old Delhi boy informed CBSE of Class-10 Maths paper leak

New Delhi: A 16-year-old Class 10 student living in West Delhi informed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) of the Maths paper leak hours before the scheduled exam on March 28.

He emailed CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal on her official address at 1:39am on March 28, informing her about the question paper getting 'leaked over WhatsApp' and requested her to cancel the exam.

According to Hindustan Times, the whistle-blower used the gmail account of his father, who works at an upscale Delhi club, to email Karwal.

"My son got the mathematics question paper on WhatsApp from a friend. He seemed worried and told me that he would inform CBSE and get the exam cancelled," the father told HT, requesting that he and his son not be named. The teen student also sent an attached copy of the leaked paper, which turned out to be the same as the question paper. By the time the CBSE verified the authenticity of his complaint, it was too late to stop the exam. However, it approached the police the same day and got an FIR registered with the email as proof. A special investigative team is handling the case now. It has so far interrogated 34 people involved, several of them students and teachers who also got the question paper over WhatsApp before the exam.