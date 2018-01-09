16-year-old found hanging at home in Goa

[India], Jan 8 (ANI): A 16-year-old girl was found hanging by her dupatta from her the ceiling at her residence here on Monday.

As per the Calangute police, who registered a case of unnatural death, the girl was staying with her aunt and she took this drastic step when her aunt was away from home for some domestic work.

On returning, the girl's aunt found the door locked from inside and so, she had to enter the house from the roof of her neighbour.

The body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem.

The police is examining the witnesses and investigating the matter. (ANI)