16-year-old raped by neighbour in Hyderabad

[India], MAr 9 (ANI): In yet another case of a minor being raped by a person known to her, a 16-year-old girl was raped by her neighbour in Hyderabad.

Police have registered a case against the 30-year-old neighbour, who is on the run.

According to Chilkalgua Police station's Circle Inspector R Bhaskar, the incident took place on Monday after the victim visited his home in the absence of the family members.

The police received a complaint from the victim's parents on Friday and later registered a case under sections 376, 506, 5 r/w 6 of POCSO Act. (ANI)