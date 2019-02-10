1600 people to join JD(U) under Prashant Kishor's patronage

[India], Feb 10 (ANI): Under the aegis of poll strategist and JD (U) Vice-President Prashant Kishor, around 1600 people including political persons and businessmen are slated to the join the Janata Dal (United) in a span of three days- from February 11 to 13.

"With the vision of strengthening JD (U) and enhancing its worker base, Prashant Kishor launched Youth in Politics campaign with the goal of bringing around 1 lakh youth into electoral politics," read a press release from JD (U).

According to JD(U), ex-members of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI's), Mayors, Block Pramukhs and Zilla Parishad Chairpersons, Young businessmen and entrepreneurs, students, women, and others have expressed their intent to join JD (U).

In total, 10 camps have been organized for the purpose. JD (U) informed that a female student leader along with her 200 supporters will be joining the party, while about more than 200 young businessmen and entrepreneurs across the state will be joining the party. (ANI)