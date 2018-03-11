16.80% voter turnout in Gorakhpur till 11 am

[India], Mar. 11 (ANI): A 16.80% voter turnout in Gorakhpur whereas a 12.20% in Phulpur was recorded till 11 am today for the Lok Sabha bye-election.

The voting for the Lok Sabha by-election for two constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, Gorakhpur and Phulpur, began on Sunday morning.

The bypoll was necessitated after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya vacated their seats in Gorakhpur and Phulpur, respectively, on taking office.

For Gorakhpur, the key contenders are Upendra Shukla from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Praveen Nishad from Samajwadi Party (SP) and Surhita Chatterjee Karim from Congress.

Meanwhile, candidates in the fray for the Phulpur seat are Kaushalendra Singh Patel from the BJP, Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel from SP and Manish Mishra from Congress. For these bypolls, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the SP have set aside their rivalry to join forces. The results will be declared on March 14. (ANI)