16th Lok Sabha dissolved

The 16th Lok Sabha was on Saturday dissolved following the general elections and the new House has been constituted.

President Ram Nath Kovind has signed the order accepting the advice of the Cabinet which met on Friday and made a recommendation to this effect.

He signed the order in exercise of the powers conferred upon him by sub-clause (B) of clause (2) of Article 85 of the Constitution, a Rashtrapati Bhawan communique said.

The dissolution paves the way for the constitution of a new House and swearing-in of a new government.

Earlier, the three-member Election Commission headed by Sunil Arora called on the President and handed him over the list of the newly-elected Members of Parliament duly constituting the 17th Lok Sabha. The 16th Lok Sabha had its tenure up to June 3, 2019. (ANI)