17 killed after bus hits divider, overturns in UP

[India], June 13 (ANI): Around 17 people were killed and 35 others were injured in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri on Wednesday morning after a private bus hit a divider and overturned after losing balance.

The private Volvo bus carrying around 80-90 people was travelling from Rajasthan's Jaipur to Farukkhabad in Uttar Pradesh.

According to a passenger, the bus was overcrowded and few passengers were even sitting on the rooftop of the bus.

He also claimed that the driver was driving carelessly at high speed.

"We were shouting on the bus driver and even tried to stop the bus, but he did not listen," said the passenger. The police are present on the spot, while the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. (ANI)