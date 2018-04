[India], Apr 10 (ANI): At least 17 people were killed when a tempo hit a barricade on Pune-Satara highway near Khandala early on Tuesday.

The tempo consisted of labourers and was heading from Vijapur to Shirval for work when the driver lost control, while taking a turn near the tunnel at Shirval.

Furthermore, 20 others were injured and taken to a nearby hospital. (ANI)