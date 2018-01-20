17 killed in Bawana fire, PM expresses grief

[India] Jan. 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the death of 17 people in a fire incident at Bawana Industrial Area in the outskirts of Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said, "Deeply anguished by the fire at a factory in Bawana. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. May those who are injured recover quickly."

Three fire incidents were reported from the Bawana area today, and in two of those, there have been no reports of any casualty so far.

Delhi Fire Services Director G.C. Mishra told ANI, "We received 3 calls from Bawana - a plastic factory in Sector 1, a cracker storage in Sector 5 and a furnace oil storage in Sector 3. All casualties are from Sector 5 fire. Fire is completely under control now. We have recovered 17 bodies so far." (ANI)