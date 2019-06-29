17 killed in Pune wall collapse

Pune: At least 17 people were killed as a portion of the compound wall of a residential complex collapsed on shanties following incessant rains in Pune, police said on Saturday.

The shanties were built for the labourers working at a construction site nearby, they said.

The compound wall collapsed around 1.45 am Friday night in the Kondhawa area, an official said.

Pune has been witnessing heavy rainfall.

Teams of rescuers which rushed to the spot have managed to rescue three people including two minors.

The victims comprise 10 men and five children. Work is on to save others still feared trapped in the rubble.